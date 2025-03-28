Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif To Play Role For Peace, Prosperity Of Balochistan: Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Nawaz Sharif to play role for peace, prosperity of Balochistan: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Nawaz Sharif is fully determined to play role for peace

and prosperity of Balochistan.

Nawaz Sharif has desired to steer the country out of the present challenges, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said dialogue could not be held with those elements supporting unrest in KP and Balochistan.

Pakistan armed forces are sacrificing their lives in combating war on terrorism, he said adding the government with support of nation would eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

