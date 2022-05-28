UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Remain Alive In History Of Pakistan For Conducting Nuclear Tests: Irfan Siddiqui

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Nawaz Sharif to remain alive in history of Pakistan for conducting nuclear tests: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday said that the former Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would remain alive in the history of Pakistan for successfully conducting nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, to safeguard the interest of the country and strengthen its defence.

In an interview with APP, in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, Irfan Siddiqui said "Youm-e-Takbeer is our identity and a great day when we nurtured our self respect, recognised our status and rejected the pressure of the world".

Irfan Siddiqui said "The then Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif only safeguarded the interest of Pakistan and kept defence of the country at supreme while taking such a step, which was in benefit of 22 million population".

"Nawaz Sharif conducted historic nuclear tests on that day, which were essential for the respect, integrity and sovereignty of the country and independent identity of its people", he said.

"Today those raising the slogans of American conspiracy could not imagine what kind of pressure the then prime minister sustained in the year 1998 when the nuclear tests were conducted but he (Nawaz Sharif) neither waved any letter nor he talked about any conspiracy, oppression and pressure but went straight to Chaghi mountains and conducted six nuclear blasts in response to the five tests by India, giving a befitting response in front of the world", Siddiqui said.

He said, "We are thankful to all those people, engineers, politicians and those leading armed forces who contributed in execution of this program at that time." "The real achievement was of the masses who have given their sweat and blood that today we are able to talk about the defence of the homeland, while raising our heads with pride and looking into the eyes of enemy", the senator remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that Youm-e-Takbeer is celebrated on May 28 annually, to commemorate the historic event of conducting nuclear tests in 1998. This day not only made Pakistan the seventh nuclear state of the world but also the very first Islamic state equipping nuclear arsenal.

The operation was conducted in Rasko hills of Chaghi district, Balochistan.

395/C:snk/P:snk/L:meh/E:meh/I:ahn/R:ahn

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nuclear Irfan Siddiqui May Event All Arsenal Blood Million

Recent Stories

POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

15 minutes ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

53 minutes ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

5 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.