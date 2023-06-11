UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Return Home Before Polls: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Nawaz Sharif to return home before polls: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political & Public Affairs, National Heritage and Provincial President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Amir Muqam on Sunday said that general elections would be held in October and the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will return home before it.

He was talking to journalists here at the headquarters of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Sunday wherein he presided over a high-level meeting regarding the restoration of the power supply system on an emergency basis after the destruction of the power transmission system due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was given a detailed briefing by the management of both PESCO and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) regarding losses inflicted on the power transmission system in the province.

The PM's aide said that the people have now acknowledged that the panacea for all problems and Imran Khan lying with only Nawaz Sharif and PML-N.

Amir Muqam said that rehabilitation work on the restoration of rain affected power supply system was in full swing and all staff from Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to Lineman level of both power distribution companies is in the field.

He said that out of the total 364 damaged feeders, 300 have been rehabilitated, while rehabilitation work on two damaged grid stations of the TESCO was continued.

He told the media that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif himself is monitoring the rehabilitation operation.

He said that Federal government has announced a compensation package of Rs.1 million for heirs of dead persons in rainstorm while critically and minor injured will get Rs.3,00,000/- and Rs.50,000/- respectively. He said a survey for conducting assessment of losses is also being underway.

Amir Muqam expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for playing full role of representing the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that earlier the Prime Minister has distributed subsidized flour worth billions of rupees through the Utility Stores and later also abolished restrictions on wheat transportations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has decline the price of one bag flour from 4000 rupees in the province to Rs.2400/.

He was further grateful to the Prime Minister on extending tax exemption for the erstwhile FATA/PATA for another period of one year. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has always stood by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa either it was storm or flood.

