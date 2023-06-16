Nawaz Sharif to return soon: Javed Latif

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif announced on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would soon return Pakistan

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif announced on Friday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would soon return Pakistan.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Rasool Nagar Underpass here, he said the nation would accord a rousing welcome to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his return from abroad.

The federal minister said the country was on road to progress during the past tenure of PML-N government when conspiracies were hatched against the then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and ousted him.

He said that different development projects had been launched by the then PML-N government, whereas a huge foreign investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was pouring in constantly to change the fate of nation but unfortunately the then government was dissolved under a conspiracy, due to which the progress of the country stopped.

"Pakistan has the only leader Nawaz Sharif whom the whole nation trusts" he said and stressed that perpetrators of the May-9 sorrowful incidents should be brought to book.

