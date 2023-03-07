UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Return Soon, Lead Party In Upcoming Election: Ali Gohar

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch said on Tuesday that Nawaz Sharif would soon return to Pakistan and lead the party in the upcoming election

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he said, "Election, whether in Punjab or the general election across the country, he (Nawaz) will lead the party".

Ali Gohar further said that the PML-N came to power at a time when the country was in a crisis; however, "we will once again steer the economy in the right direction as we did in the past."It was Imran Khan, he said, who brought the country to economic and political disaster, and he (Imran) had tarnished the country's image globally.

