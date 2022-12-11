UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif To Return Soon, Pindiites To Give Him Warm Welcome: Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2022 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to the country soon and the people of Rawalpindi would give a historic welcome to their esteemed leader.

Addressing the PML-N workers' convention here, he said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif did record development work in Rawalpindi and beautified Punjab.

Abbasi said, in 2016, flour, sugar, petrol, and the Dollar were all at inexpensive rates; false cases were made against the PML-N leadership in 2016 as part of the political vendetta.

He said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was charged in a fake heroin case but the court acquitted him, adding that 'the Toashakhana thief' Imran Khan ruined the country's economy.

He said he was wondering how did Imran Khan have this dream that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi would dissolve the Punjab Assembly. If KP and Punjab assemblies were dissolved, Imran Khan would go to Attock jail, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Daniyal said, the PTI government had closed its accountability institution in KP, whereas Imran Khan had been making false accusations against the PML-N leadership.

He said the British courts threw out their false accusation as they failed to prove the allegations.

PML-N leader MNA Tahira Aurangzeb said that Daily Mail published a fabricated story against Prime Minster Shahbaz Sharif, his son, and son-in-law in 2019 without any evidence, and after facing legal action, tendered an apology to the the PM. On the other hand, she said, the court acquitted Rana Sanaullah in the false narcotics case. This is the biggest victory of PML-N against the destructive elements.

She also congratulated the PML-N workers and leadership for winning cantonment elections.

Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Sardar Naseem, Haji Pervez Khan, Tehseen Fawad and others also addressed the convention.

