Nawaz Sharif To Return To Lead Pakistan On Road To Progress & Prosperity : PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Nawaz Sharif would return from abroad to lead the country on the road to progress and prosperity, as the prime minister for fourth time

Speaking after his re-election as President of Pakistan Muslim League(N) for a four-year term at the party's Central General Council, he said Nawaz Sharif was the architect of modern Pakistan and during his tenure as prime minister, he eliminated energy shortages, laid down the network of roads, built infrastructure and developed agriculture, industry and other vital sectors of the economy.

He said he would hand over the presidentship of the party to Nawaz Sharif after his return to Pakistan.

He thanked the General Council for electing him as its new president and his associates for the leadership positions in the party.

He lauded Maryam Nawaz for courageously leading the party all across Pakistan, despite all the difficulties that came in her way.

He said sixty percent of the population of the country were youth and Pakistan Muslim League (N) needed young leaders for the future.

He appreciated workers of the party for standing by PML(N) despite going through hardships in jails and facing difficulties, adding similarly party leadership also stood their ground and faced oppression and suffering with courage and determination.

He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was working hard to steer the country's economy out of the present difficulties. Those who were unduly criticizing Ishaq Dar had no place in the party, he added.

The prime minister said the government fulfilled all conditions of International Monetary Fund to meet financial needs of the country.

He reminded that the PML(N) spent its political capital for the sake of the State at a time when inflation was high and international commodity prices skyrocketed.

Despite difficult economic conditions, common man was given relief in the budget and salaries were raised by 35 percent and pensions by 17 percent, he noted adding Pakistani nation was brave and would emerge from the present challenges.

He said his government signed agreement with Azerbaijan to import gas and bought oil from Russia.

He criticized Imran Niazi for spreading fake information and false propaganda for his ulterior motives and to mislead people.

The PM said Nawaz Sharif had a comprehensive policy on Kashmir and he forcefully raised the issue of Kashmir at the international forums including the United Nations.

Every Pakistani was ready to offer sacrifices for the freedom of Kashmir and no compromise would be made on the rights of Kashmiri people, he added.

