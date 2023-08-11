Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2023) In a significant development as the nation approaches general elections, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif is set to return to the country next month to address legal matters.

During an interview, the outgoing prime minister mentioned that he plans to visit London to meet his older brother Nawaz once the caretaker government assumes control.

The incumbent prime minister confidently announced, "Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month to address legal matters and lead the election campaign." Nawaz has been residing in London since November 2019 due to health reasons, following his self-imposed exile.

Nawaz traveled to London in 2019 for medical treatment after facing conviction in corruption cases. He has remained there since then. In 2016, Nawaz resigned as prime minister after the Supreme Court disqualified him for concealing assets. Subsequently, he was convicted in cases related to the Panama papers leak.

Nawaz's appeals against these convictions are currently pending in the relevant courts.

PM Shehbaz humorously remarked, "He [Nawaz] will not wear any peculiar headgear," alluding to a well-known practice of another political leader.

Shehbaz, also the president of PML-N, expressed optimism about his party's victory in the upcoming general elections and his role as a party activist under Nawaz's leadership.

This statement coincides with the formal initiation of the process to appoint a caretaker government following the premature dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party alliance, opted to dissolve the assembly ahead of schedule, extending the period for general elections by 30 days.

However, the general elections could potentially face a delay due to the approval of the 2023 census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI). This decision necessitates fresh delimitation, a process likely to take several months.

PM Shehbaz shared his meeting with NA Opposition Leader Raja Riaz to discuss the interim PM nomination, expressing hope for an agreement within three days.

Under the Constitution, the prime minister and the opposition leader have a three-day window to finalize the caretaker prime minister's name. Initial consultations failed to yield a consensus, leading to a second round of discussions scheduled for the following day.

PM Shehbaz revealed his intention to consult his brother Nawaz regarding the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

Amid concerns of election delays, PM Shehbaz emphasized the importance of holding general elections promptly, underscoring the ECP's responsibility for overseeing electionsi n the country.