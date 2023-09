Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on October 21: Shehbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said the PML-N Quaid would be accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival in the homeland.