Nawaz Sharif to take revolutionary steps to steer country out of economic crisis: Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that his party supremo Nawaz Sharif would take practical steps which have never been taken before to get the economy out of the crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that his party supremo Nawaz Sharif would take practical steps which have never been taken before to get the economy out of the crisis.

"If the PML-N gets another chance to rule the country, we will take revolutionary steps to steer the country out of the economic crisis, " he said while talking to a private news channel.

He expressed optimism that his party would win the next elections with thumping majority, adding that true change would only be possible when genuine representatives of the people take their place in the legislative chambers.

He was of the view that all political parties should promote a culture of civilized language among the youth.

Hanif Abbasi said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.

“If we come to power, we will utilize all available resources for the development of the people,” he said.

He also mentioned that PML-N always served the country in the best possible manner, adding that PML-N always tried to resolve the issues of people with sincerity and honesty.

Replying to a question, he said that the PML-N senior leadership always respected all its party workers who keep their loyalty intact during hard times.