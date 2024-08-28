Nawaz Sharif to visit London for medical check-up in September  

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say that PML-N president will also hold important meetings during his visit to London

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit London in the second week of September.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave for London on September 11th, where he would undergo a detailed medical check-up.

The visit marked almost a year since his return to Pakistan in October 2023.

Besides his health concerns, Nawaz Sharif is also expected to hold several crucial political meetings during his stay in London.