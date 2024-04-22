Nawaz Sharif To Vista China For Medical Check: Sources
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:43 PM
The sources say that the PML-N Supremo will stay for five days in China while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will accompany him during this visit.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -April 22nd, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to depart for China tonight on a significant five-day visit.
T Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is expected to engage in both personal and political endeavors during his visit.
The sources within the PML-N said that the Primary purpose of Nawaz Sharif’s trip to China is to undergo a comprehensive medical check-up.
“This is tye personal visit of Nawaz Sharif,” said the sources.
However, it is anticipated that Sharif will seize the opportunity to hold crucial meetings with political counterparts, including leaders of the Communist Party.
Moreover, the senior leadership of the (PML-N) has advised Nawaz Sharif to reassume the helm of the party’s leadership, marking a significant development in the party’s internal dynamics.
Following the recent reorganization of the party, it is speculated that Nawaz Sharif will play a pivotal role in charting the future course of action for the PML-N.
