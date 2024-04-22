Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif To Vista China For Medical Check: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:43 PM

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

The sources say that the PML-N Supremo will stay for five days in China while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will accompany him during this visit.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -April 22nd, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to depart for China tonight on a significant five-day visit.

T Nawaz Sharif, accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is expected to engage in both personal and political endeavors during his visit.

The sources within the PML-N said that the Primary purpose of Nawaz Sharif’s trip to China is to undergo a comprehensive medical check-up.

“This is tye personal visit of Nawaz Sharif,” said the sources.

However, it is anticipated that Sharif will seize the opportunity to hold crucial meetings with political counterparts, including leaders of the Communist Party.

Moreover, the senior leadership of the (PML-N) has advised Nawaz Sharif to reassume the helm of the party’s leadership, marking a significant development in the party’s internal dynamics.

Following the recent reorganization of the party, it is speculated that Nawaz Sharif will play a pivotal role in charting the future course of action for the PML-N.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Ishaq Dar Visit Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

42 minutes ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

1 hour ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

4 hours ago
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

7 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

18 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

19 hours ago
 Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan