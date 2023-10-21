Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Supremo has arrived in Islamabad in a private flight from Dubai.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Mawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Islamabad today.

Nawaz Sharif has touched down the motherland after four years' long self-exile in London. He has arrived in a chartered flight carrying around 150 people from Dubai.

After arrival at Islamabad, the PML-N supreme leader will reach Lahore today where he is due to address the party leaders and workers at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the PML-N and it's leaders in Lahore as over 10,000 police officials are on the duty. As many as 3000 wardens have also been deployed for traffic management.

The PML-N has planned aerial flowe shower upon arrival of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore, and for this purpose a private airline.