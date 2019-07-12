Nawaz Sharif tried to bribe and threaten me: Judge Arshad Malik

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Says Hussain Nawaz offered him Rs2.5 billion and then Rs5 billion

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik has made important revelations in the affidavit he submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

Judge Arshad Malik said that when he went for Umra, Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz showed up in Makkah.

He said that Hussain Nawaz offered him Rs2.5 billion and then Rs5 billion. Hussain Nawaz told me that I don’t need to go back to Pakistan.

He offered to get his documents made if he wants to shift to some other country.

“He offered me Rs5 billion. When I refused, his people threatened to kill me,” he said.

The judge further alleged that they tried to blackmail him with his 16-year-old personal video from Multan. “The PML-N blackmailed me with this indecent video to issue a twisted statement on Al-Azizia case against Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He said that he was taken to Jati Umra where he was forced to meet Nawaz Sharif.

He said that he was told he’ll be made rich overnight if he gives a decision in his favour otherwise his children will be harmed.

They told me to cooperate with them and they will cooperate with me, he said.

He said that their tone got threatening during the hearing, adding that they tried to contact and meet me during the proceedings as well.

He said that he received threats after the verdict and asked me to cooperate. “Give the statement we tell otherwise we will leak your video,” he said.

He said that Nasir Butt and one other person were in constant contact with him.