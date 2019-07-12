UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Tried To Bribe And Threaten Me: Judge Arshad Malik

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 56 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:33 PM

Nawaz Sharif tried to bribe and threaten me: Judge Arshad Malik

Says Hussain Nawaz offered him Rs2.5 billion and then Rs5 billion

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik has made important revelations in the affidavit he submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

Judge Arshad Malik said that when he went for Umra, Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz showed up in Makkah.

He said that Hussain Nawaz offered him Rs2.5 billion and then Rs5 billion. Hussain Nawaz told me that I don’t need to go back to Pakistan.

He offered to get his documents made if he wants to shift to some other country.

“He offered me Rs5 billion. When I refused, his people threatened to kill me,” he said.

The judge further alleged that they tried to blackmail him with his 16-year-old personal video from Multan. “The PML-N blackmailed me with this indecent video to issue a twisted statement on Al-Azizia case against Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He said that he was taken to Jati Umra where he was forced to meet Nawaz Sharif.

He said that he was told he’ll be made rich overnight if he gives a decision in his favour otherwise his children will be harmed.

They told me to cooperate with them and they will cooperate with me, he said.

He said that their tone got threatening during the hearing, adding that they tried to contact and meet me during the proceedings as well.

He said that he received threats after the verdict and asked me to cooperate. “Give the statement we tell otherwise we will leak your video,” he said.

He said that Nasir Butt and one other person were in constant contact with him.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Threatened Hussain Nawaz Makkah Nasir Islamabad High Court From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2019: More Pakistanis believe th ..

10 minutes ago

Damascus Museum Restoration Team Start Work on Bas ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Housing Scheme an initiative to provide s ..

20 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides to remove Arsha ..

20 minutes ago

Malala is Pride of Pakistan; says Chief Minister P ..

20 minutes ago

Pak Navy and ANF bust major drug smuggling attempt ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.