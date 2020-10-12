UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Tweets About Oct 12, 1999’s Coup

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Nawaz Sharif tweets about Oct 12, 1999’s coup

PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says had Quaid-e-Azam’s directions at Staff College Quetta in 1948 been followed, we would have neither lost East Pakistan nor suffered military takeovers.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif recalled Oct 12’s coup, saying that treasonists captured PM House in Islamabad to arrest elected Prime Minister.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif shared pictures of Pakistan military officials crossing a wall to enter into Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

He wrote: “Treasonists captured PM House Islamabad, 12 Oct 1999, to arrest an elected Prime Minister. Had Quaid-e-Azam’s directions at Staff College Quetta in 1948 been followed, we would have neither lost East Pakistan nor suffered military takeovers. Vote Ko Izzat Do (respect the vote),”.

Earlier today, Maryam Nawaz said Oct 12th, 1999 was a black-day when the honor of the vote and the Constitution was violated and dark era of nine-year started in the political history of the country.

“ 12th October is a black-day when the honor of the vote and the Constitution was violated. And Nawaz Sharif has embarked on this mission to erase such black-days,” said Maryam Nawaz in her tweet.

Last week, Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman held meeting to discuss movement against the incumbent PTI government.

Both sides agreed on Oct 16 to hold first public show in Gujranwala against PTI government.

