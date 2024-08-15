Nawaz Sharif urges caution on Gen retired Faiz Hameed case

(@Abdulla99267510)

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif also asks the party leaders to focus on economic relief for public amid crisis

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Mian Nawaz Sharif, instructed party leaders to exercise utmost caution when discussing the case of Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed. According to sources on Thursday, the meeting focused on the consequences of Faiz Hameed's recent arrest and the arising political situation.

Nawaz Sharif and senior PML-N leaders discussed the growing pressure on both the government and the military establishment following the former intelligence chief’s detention. This meeting occurred amid the detention of three additional retired military officers as part of the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Faiz Hameed. The military’s media wing, ISPR, reported that these officers were taken into custody for actions that undermined military discipline.

Sharif urged party members to avoid making emotional remarks and reaffirmed PML-N's strong support for both the government and the military. The meeting was attended by key figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, among others. Federal ministers and party leaders also participated.

During the meeting, the party also discussed a potential constitutional amendment regarding the extension of judges' tenures and the possibility of imposing a ban on rallies in Islamabad and Punjab to maintain law and order.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided updates on the role of Parliament in resolving the ongoing political and judicial crises, as well as efforts to stabilize Balochistan amid ongoing protests.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar gave a briefing on the national economy and the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The PML-N also devised strategies to counter opposition activities and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining national peace and order.

Nawaz Sharif, addressing the gathering, highlighted the burden of rising electricity bills on the public. He blamed the previous PTI government for causing economic difficulties and inflation but stressed that the public still expects relief from the current government. He emphasized that their ability to provide relief during these challenging times is a test of their competence, noting that saving the country from financial collapse is now their Primary challenge.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared details of the national economic agenda, mentioning that a comprehensive plan has been developed to tackle the country’s problems. He announced that electricity consumers using up to 200 units, both protected and non-protected, will receive relief for the next three months.