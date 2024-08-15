Nawaz Sharif Urges Caution On Gen Retired Faiz Hameed Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:17 PM
PML-N President Nawaz Sharif also asks the party leaders to focus on economic relief for public amid crisis
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Mian Nawaz Sharif, instructed party leaders to exercise utmost caution when discussing the case of Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed. According to sources on Thursday, the meeting focused on the consequences of Faiz Hameed's recent arrest and the arising political situation.
Nawaz Sharif and senior PML-N leaders discussed the growing pressure on both the government and the military establishment following the former intelligence chief’s detention. This meeting occurred amid the detention of three additional retired military officers as part of the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Faiz Hameed. The military’s media wing, ISPR, reported that these officers were taken into custody for actions that undermined military discipline.
Sharif urged party members to avoid making emotional remarks and reaffirmed PML-N's strong support for both the government and the military. The meeting was attended by key figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, among others. Federal ministers and party leaders also participated.
During the meeting, the party also discussed a potential constitutional amendment regarding the extension of judges' tenures and the possibility of imposing a ban on rallies in Islamabad and Punjab to maintain law and order.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided updates on the role of Parliament in resolving the ongoing political and judicial crises, as well as efforts to stabilize Balochistan amid ongoing protests.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar gave a briefing on the national economy and the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The PML-N also devised strategies to counter opposition activities and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining national peace and order.
Nawaz Sharif, addressing the gathering, highlighted the burden of rising electricity bills on the public. He blamed the previous PTI government for causing economic difficulties and inflation but stressed that the public still expects relief from the current government. He emphasized that their ability to provide relief during these challenging times is a test of their competence, noting that saving the country from financial collapse is now their Primary challenge.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared details of the national economic agenda, mentioning that a comprehensive plan has been developed to tackle the country’s problems. He announced that electricity consumers using up to 200 units, both protected and non-protected, will receive relief for the next three months.
Recent Stories
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 38 kg drugs; arrests eight accused29 minutes ago
-
PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz40 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Qawwal Ustad Nusrat Fatah Ali Khan observed59 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 489,500 cusecs water59 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three persons, recover huge quantity of drugs59 minutes ago
-
UoS begins transportation service for Kot Momin and Jhawarian students:59 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of Imam Hussain (R.A)1 hour ago
-
Public advised to stay vigilant as Zika, Mpox cases continue to rise1 hour ago
-
Tarar condoles Mudassar Rajput's mother's demise2 hours ago
-
WASA cracks down on water waste, encourages citizen participation in rainwater harvesting drive : MD2 hours ago
-
Islamia College Peshawar extends admission date till August 202 hours ago
-
Four suspects involved in street crimes arrested2 hours ago