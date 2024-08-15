Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Urges Caution On Gen Retired Faiz Hameed Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:27 PM

Nawaz Sharif urges caution on Gen retired Faiz Hameed case

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif also asks the party leaders to focus on economic relief for public amid crisis

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Mian Nawaz Sharif, instructed party leaders to exercise utmost caution when discussing the case of Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed. According to sources on Thursday, the meeting focused on the consequences of Faiz Hameed's recent arrest and the arising political situation.

Nawaz Sharif and senior PML-N leaders discussed the growing pressure on both the government and the military establishment following the former intelligence chief’s detention. This meeting occurred amid the detention of three additional retired military officers as part of the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) proceedings against Faiz Hameed. The military’s media wing, ISPR, reported that these officers were taken into custody for actions that undermined military discipline.

Sharif urged party members to avoid making emotional remarks and reaffirmed PML-N's strong support for both the government and the military. The meeting was attended by key figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, among others. Federal ministers and party leaders also participated.

During the meeting, the party also discussed a potential constitutional amendment regarding the extension of judges' tenures and the possibility of imposing a ban on rallies in Islamabad and Punjab to maintain law and order.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided updates on the role of Parliament in resolving the ongoing political and judicial crises, as well as efforts to stabilize Balochistan amid ongoing protests.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar gave a briefing on the national economy and the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The PML-N also devised strategies to counter opposition activities and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining national peace and order.

Nawaz Sharif, addressing the gathering, highlighted the burden of rising electricity bills on the public. He blamed the previous PTI government for causing economic difficulties and inflation but stressed that the public still expects relief from the current government. He emphasized that their ability to provide relief during these challenging times is a test of their competence, noting that saving the country from financial collapse is now their Primary challenge.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared details of the national economic agenda, mentioning that a comprehensive plan has been developed to tackle the country’s problems. He announced that electricity consumers using up to 200 units, both protected and non-protected, will receive relief for the next three months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad IMF National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Electricity Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Parliament Ishaq Dar ISPR Muslim Media From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

40 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan