Nawaz Sharif Urges Economic Emergency For National Revival

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

The economic team briefs the former three-time prime minister on the economic pledges outlined in the party manifesto.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need for emergency measures to revive the country's economy during consultations with the party's economic team.

The economic team briefed the former three-time prime minister on the economic pledges outlined in the party manifesto.

The sources revealed that Nawaz Sharif expressed a keen interest in the development of the Information Technology (IT) sector, recognizing its potential for creating immediate job opportunities for the youth.

In response, Nawaz Sharif directed the economic team to formulate a comprehensive plan with specific targets. He stressed the importance of taking emergency measures at foundational levels to jumpstart Pakistan's economic revitalization.

The economic team highlighted the potential of the IT and telecommunication sectors in generating employment opportunities for the youth.

