Nawaz Sharif Urges Economic Emergency For National Revival
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
The economic team briefs the former three-time prime minister on the economic pledges outlined in the party manifesto.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need for emergency measures to revive the country's economy during consultations with the party's economic team.
The economic team briefed the former three-time prime minister on the economic pledges outlined in the party manifesto.
The sources revealed that Nawaz Sharif expressed a keen interest in the development of the Information Technology (IT) sector, recognizing its potential for creating immediate job opportunities for the youth.
In response, Nawaz Sharif directed the economic team to formulate a comprehensive plan with specific targets. He stressed the importance of taking emergency measures at foundational levels to jumpstart Pakistan's economic revitalization.
The economic team highlighted the potential of the IT and telecommunication sectors in generating employment opportunities for the youth.
Recent Stories
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP becomes first province imposing ban on sale of e-cigarettes to minors, near educational instituti ..19 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against outlaws: weopen, hashish recovered19 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital going on in full swing19 minutes ago
-
Cold & Dry weather forecasts for northern Sindh29 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers booked29 minutes ago
-
Countries touch zenith of development by empowering LG system: Solangi39 minutes ago
-
Seven illegal gas refillers held49 minutes ago
-
PAF checkmates Pakistan's enemies49 minutes ago
-
Mentally-retarded man killed59 minutes ago
-
Dr. Saif discusses digital collaboration with international organizations, global leaders59 minutes ago
-
ECP instructs officials to avoid altering candidates' symbols1 hour ago
-
Railways earn Rs 41 bln in six months1 hour ago