Nawaz Sharif visits Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N Supremo has offered condolences on the demise of the mother-in-law of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifpaid a visit to the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at Maulana Fazlur Rehman's home in the Federal capital, Nawaz Sharif was warmly welcomed by the JUI-F chief. Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the PML-N were also there.

Nawaz Sharif also offered condolences on the demise of the mother-in-law of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He arrived there at the residence of the JUI-F chief after attending hearing of his appeals against convictions in Avenfiled and Al-Azizia references.

Earlier in the day, the IHC instructed Nawaz Sharif's legal team to present their arguments in the case and subsequently adjourned further hearings until November 27.