Nawaz Sharif wanted confrontation between state institutions, says Fawad Chaudhary

Fawad Chaudhary says the government is planning to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan who is trying to become Che Guevara in London.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that Nawaz Sharif wanted confrontation between the state institutions through his speeches.

Fawad Chaudhary said Nawaz Sharif wanted that the workers should come to the streets but he [himself] should not come out.

The Federal Minister said that they were planning to bring him [Nawaz Sharif] back to Pakistan.

“He is acting like Che Guevara in London,” said Fawad Chaudhary.

Nawaz Sharif had earlier addressed his party’s central working committee and lambasted PTI government, poverty and inflation in the country as well as the general elections of 2018 which he said were rigged.

“Election was totally rigged as there were double stamps on votes,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He also mentioned IHC Judge’s remarks and said that how could they expect justice in all these circumstances.

“Feel sad whenever I look back to the country,” said Nawaz Sharif. He stated that the country was planning for inclusion in G20 and was emerging as economic power South Asia.

He also mentioned the development projects of his era and the pace of development as well.

“The public is in trouble now due to the current government. Woman was gang-raped on Motorway,” said Nawaz Sharif.

Law and order situation worsened due to the poor planning of the PTI government, he said, adding that injustice was being done to the poor public as they could not afford electricity bills.

Nawaz Sharif asked the party workers to visit the areas of their respective Constituencies and look after the poor.

“What has been done to Shehbaz Sharif despite that we worked on development?,” he asked.

He also questioned the process of accountability and justice.

“Just on an Iqama, tough decision was announced,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif also mentioned Asim Bajwa and his assets in his address.

“Give him [Asim Bajwa] award for what he has done. Give me “Sitara-i-Jurrat”. Why his and his family assets have not been questioned by the NAB?,” said Nawaz Sharif. He targeted NAB why it was not investigating Malam Jabba and other matters.

He also questioned that why foreign funding case was not being decided for last many years.

“Just because there is corruption in this case of foreign funding. Who is stopping decision on this case?,” he asked.

“We have no competition with Imran Khan. All those who brought him to power should answer this question?,” he further said.

He also mentioned Balochistan situation and said that an unknown person was appointed as chairman of the Senate.