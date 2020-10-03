UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Wants Political Instability In Country: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 08:10 PM

Nawaz Sharif wants political instability in country: Minister

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif wanted political instability in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif wanted political instability in the country.

Addressing a news conference here, he said despite having all evidences, Nawaz Sharif did not utter a word to condemn subversive activities of Indian Spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif had damaged the repute of national institutions.

The government was taking all possible steps to bring Nawaz Sharif back, the minister added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and his family were playing dirty politics.

Sarwar Khan said that Nawaz Sharif's medical board should be challenged and the report should be investigated.

The minister said that "No matter what the opposition do, they will not get NRO".

There was no threat to the government, he said, adding that opposition's sit-ins could not hinder the development of the country.

He advised to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) workers not to support the bad character of a person who was working in the hands of enemy.

Altaf Hussain started speaking against Pakistan, then MQM workers and leaders separated themselves from him, he added.

The minister condemned Maulana Fazlur Rehman who did politics on behalf of the children of Madaris (seminaries).

"Our challenge is the country's economy, inflation and unemployment, but it is certain that the problems are difficult without political stability," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif MQM Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Family All From Government Opposition Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

30 initiatives in 5 years to activate Abu Dhabi’ ..

11 minutes ago

Ganna zooms to Giro d'Italia opening stage

26 seconds ago

Universities can play important role in promoting ..

27 seconds ago

Sale match postponed after 16 positive Covid tests ..

3 minutes ago

Sudan since the ouster of Bashir

3 minutes ago

RMI Media Twenty20 Cricket League begins

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.