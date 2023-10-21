Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was warmly welcomed at the public meeting.

Maryam Nawaqs Sharif hugged her father, kissed his forehead and touched his feet. Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Muhammad Zubair, Rana Tanveer, Abid Sher Ali, Maryam Aurangzeb and other leaders hugged Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif raised their hands in response to the slogans of the workers. At the beginning of the meeting, Khawaja Saad Rafiq presented a resolution on the atrocities committed in Kashmir and Palestine.

Before the arrival of Nawaz Sharif on the stage and speech, fireworks were set off and balloons and pigeons were released into the air.