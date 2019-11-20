Nawaz Sharif was given medical assistancec during flight to London, says Shehbaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also thanked party workers and supporters for praying for good health of Nawaz Sharif.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2019) After safe arrival of PML-N Supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London, Shehbaz Sharif thanked party workers and supporters for doing prayers for good health of his ailing brother.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also President of PML-N, said that Nawaz Sharif was continuously given medical assistance to maintain his health condition during his flight to London. He expressed these views while talking to the reporters soon after his arrival in London. He prayed prayed for good health and early recovery of his brother Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif arrived on Tuesday night at Heathrow airport in an ambulance and reached his son Hasan Nawaz's residence at the Avenfield Apartment of Sharif family at Park Lane, Mayfair London.

After his departure to London, the PTI's government said that they would not challenge the decision of the Lahore High Court before the Supreme Court. Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Khan said that the decision regarding permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was an interim order and was one time permission. He said the case would be heard in January 2020.

An accountability court had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven-year rigorous punishment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference, but acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments. The court imposed fine of Rs1.5 billion and US $25 million on Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.