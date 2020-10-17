UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Was Speaking In Indian Tone: Asad Umer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 11:33 PM

Nawaz Sharif was speaking in Indian tone: Asad Umer

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was speaking in Indian tone while sitting himself in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umer said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was speaking in Indian tone while sitting himself in London.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had excellently responded to the baseless and anti-state narrative of Nawaz Sharif which was need of the time.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Saturday, the minister said that the global economies, particularly the US economy was collapsed due to COVID situation.

Indian economy faced highest deficit due to COVID during its 50 years history.

Now, second wave of Coronavirus has gripped the entire world, he added and said that the number of COVID cases could be increased in case of negligence.

Fortunately, our national economy remained stable despite of this situation, he told.

Asad Umer said that the prices of pulses and other edibles were indicating increase across the world.

The government, he said, is taking action against sugar mafia besides also conduction inquiry against the companies owned by Jahangir Tarin.

