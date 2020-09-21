UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif Wishes Happy Birthday To PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:42 PM

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has wished birthday to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who has turned 32 years old.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wished happy birthday to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif also prayed for him.

He wrote: “Dear @BBhuttoZardari,wishing you many happy returns of the day. God Bless, NS,”.

Bilawal Butto Zardari who has turned 32-year old today is celebrating his birthday and receiving birthday messages from world leaders, political parties head and workers of his party.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also wished him birthday, with prayers and good wishes. She tweeted: “A very happy birthday @BBhuttoZardari & many happy returns. Thank you for your warm hospitality yesterday. Warm regards & prayers,”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also received huge applause for his courageous role for democratic movement against PTI government yesterday (Sunday) and hosting opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) to get united against the ruling PTI.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Twitter Sunday God All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Zayed University joins elite Times Higher Educatio ..

22 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 72,388 COVID-19 t ..

37 minutes ago

Respect for each other's belief essential for achi ..

16 minutes ago

Fennel cultivation be initiated

16 minutes ago

Pakistan endeavoring to maintain peace in South As ..

16 minutes ago

Hundreds of whales stranded in southern Australia

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.