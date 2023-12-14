Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif Wishes To Work With National Institutions For Country’s Development: Senator

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif had a great desire to work with national institutions for the country’s fast development and public welfare.

Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had always worked for the country's development and prosperity of its people, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have a road map and mission to serve the nation with development projects, he said.

Commenting on accountability, he said those persons who were found involved in damaging the country’s economy should be accountable before public institutions.

Next elections, he said the people will cast their vote for Nawaz Sharif electing him as Prime Minister of the country.

We hope that PML-N will form the next government with a thumping majority.

