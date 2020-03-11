Nawaz Sharif works on removal of PM Imran Khan in London

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that former premier meets members of international establishment to convince them they can go easy with him and his party instead of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf and Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11st, 2020) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is busy in convincing international establishment that he and his party was the best option to work with instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the sources said here on Wednesday.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif met members of the establishment of the US and the UK and discussed political situation of the country with them, convincing them that working with PML-N was more easier as compared to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

They stated that Nawaz Sharif told players of international establishment that going with him and his party was far easy for them as Imran Khan was a tough guy to go with.

“Nawaz Sharif is planning to remove Imran Khan from the office while being in London and is in contact with players of international establishment,” claimed Sabir Shakir, the bureau chief of a local tv channel.

On Tuesday, PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with the members of international establishment could not be ruled out.

However, he said that he could not tell everything at this moment as his party did not allow him to make any comment.

Rana Sana Sana Ullah expressed these views while answering the question of a journalist about meeting of Nawaz Sharif with the officials of the US and the UK’s establishment in London.

“Yes, I can’t reject meeting of PML-N Supremo with the officials of the establishments of the US and the UK,” said Rana Sana Ullah, adding that he had no permission to talk about this matter.

He stated that PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would return to Pakistan this month.

“Shehbaz Sharif will arrive back in Pakistan this month,” said Rana Sana Ullah, adding that Nawaz Sharif was undergoing treatment in London and would be back soon after his heart surgery.

He further said that PML-N would not be part of “national government” as it believed in “mid-term elections”.

He named Special Assistant to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as “Baji Bad Zuban”.