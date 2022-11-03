Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Bilawal strongly condemn attack on Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman sustained bullet injuries on his leg, said the police, adding that the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container was arrested.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2022) PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have strongly condemned attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

They condemned the incident in "the strongest words".

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif said, "I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and his associates and pray for the recovery of the injured,".

PM Shehbaz stated: "I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman & other injured people."

He further said that the Federal government would extend all support necessary to the Punjab government in terms of security and investigation.

He wrote, "Violence should have no place in our country's politics," .

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to his Twitter handle to condemn the incident.

He wrote, "Praying for his swift recovery,".

Asif Zardari said also decried the attack on Khan and said that prayed for his speedy recovery.

"The matter should be thoroughly probed," Zardari said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said: "I condemn the firing on Imran Khan and pray to Allah Almighty for the health of all the injured, including Khan."

The incident took place at around 4:25pm Thursday near the PTI's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired at Imran Khan.

PTI leader Faisal Javed and others got injured while the Gujranwala DHQ Hospital sources said that one person lost his life. They said that the condition of others who got injured in stable condition and received treatment.