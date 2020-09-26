Nawaz Sharif’s address to APC is reflection of party’s workers, says Ahsan Iqbal

(@fidahassanain)

Ahsan Iqbal has said that PML-N played important role in development of this country has been expelled while the next target of the PTI government is to send its President behind the bars.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) Nawaz Sharif’s address to All Parties Conference (APC) was reflection of the sentiments of party workers, said PML-N senior leader and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan was facing serious threats being the weakest economy in South Asia.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

The PML-N leader said the PML-N government set a world record by generating 11,000 MW of electricity in a year. His government created history by initiating China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, he said, adding that the economic growth which turned now negative now had reached 6% during PML-N’s tenure.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the World Bank had predicted great economic growth for Pakistan.

“The World Bank was saying that Pakistan would grow by 6% in the next two years. Even if the government of an economically weaker African country had done the same, they would have won by a two-third majority,” he said.

He stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government had been declared victorious by results Transmission System (RTS).

“Now the government wants to arrest PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in order to rig Gilgit-Baltistan elections and for that they are using National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that is targeting PML-N only,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

While warning to stop rigging elections, Ahsan Iqbal threatened to launch protest against the government.

“The party that played important role in country’s development has been expelled,” said Mr. Iqbal, pointing out that now the arrest of Shehbaz sharif was the agenda of PTI government.

He went on to say that the judiciary had made it quite clear that pre-trial arrests violate fundamental rights. Imran Niazi would not be allowed to repeat what happened in 2018,”he added.