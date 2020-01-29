UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif’s Admission To NHS Trust Hospital To Be Finalized In Coming Week

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 38 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:02 PM

Nawaz Sharif’s admission to NHS Trust Hospital to be finalized in coming week

Dr. Adnan Khan—the personal physician of former PM Nawaz Sharif—has said that pre-admission & evaluation of the former premier was done.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be hospitalized in coming week to a Cardiac Centre of an NHS Trust Hospital, Dr. Adnan Khan said here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Adnan Khan –the personal physician of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said that the former premier had pre-admission evaluation & investigations but his hospitalized will be finalized in the coming week to a Cardiac Centre of an NHS Trust Hospital. Nawaz sharif would undergo Cardiac Catheterization/Coronary Intervention to treat complex coronary artery disease, he added.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif was in London for his treatment and his younger brother former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif was also accompanying him there.

“He will come back to Pakistan soon after his recovery,” said former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah. However, the former Law Minister said that Shehbaz Sharif was there in London for the treatment of this (PTI) government and for his own treatment ,” he added.

