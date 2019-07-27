Nawaz Sharif’s adviser Irfan Siddiqui arrested

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The police conducted a raid at his residence in Islamabad late Friday night and arrested him.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Renowned journalist Irfan Siddiqui, who has served as the adviser of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been arrested.

The police conducted a raid at his residence in Islamabad late Friday night and arrested him.

Police sources said that Irfan Siddiqui has been arrested for violating tenancy act. Siddiqui had rented out his house without informing the police.

He has been booked under Section 188 of Criminal Procedure Code and shifted to Ramna police station, Islamabad.

Another person, Iqbal, has also been arrested.