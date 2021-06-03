UrduPoint.com
'Nawaz Sharif's Agenda, To Protect Plundered Wealth'

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

'Nawaz Sharif's agenda, to protect plundered wealth'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said nation knew that Nawaz Sharif's agenda was to protect his plundered wealth which was saved in his western accounts.

In a statement issued here Thursday, he said that former PM's politics still encompassed around 'why I got expelled' as he had lost sense over the time.

He said documents and proofs were speaking volume about his wide corruption committed during all his previous tenures, adding that he was convicted from courts upon it.

According to him, corrupt mafia had worried about rapid revival of our economy, and they couldn't believe as the economy which had been put to ruin in their consecutive tenures, stood up on its own feet.

Qureshi said 'mafia' couldn't see burgeoning prosperity in the country, thus had stunned at the moment. He ruled out that the government was in troubled water following PDM's uncalled- for movement since it lacked any patriotic agenda to inspire masses.

He assured of foiling any conspiracy to be hatched up against PTI's government with the help of nation. He said opposition's negative tactics being put to place on path of the development would be foiled at last.

Those who were stuck into quagmire of corruption could do only drama, adding that they didn't have ability neither to deliver nor gain any result, he concluded.

