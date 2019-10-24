(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif seeks his brother's bail on medicl grounds.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) Islamabad High Court on Thursday fixed for hearing today a petition moved by PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif seeking bail of his brother former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

According to the details, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif moved the petition before the Islamabad High Court but the Highg Court's registrar objected to the petition saying that Shehbaz Sharif was not concerned party in the case. However, the court fixed the petition for hearing with objection.

In his petition, Shehbaz Sharif sought of the seven-year sentence awarded to Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and his release on bail for getting medical treatment either in Pakistan or abroad. He pleaded the court to release his brother so he could get proper treatment. Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif's health was very poor and he was in distress due to various diseases and therefore he should be allowed treatment in Pakistan or abroad.

The hospital sources said that Nawaz Sharif’s platelets being treated at Services Hospital had again started dropping, reducing to just 7,000 from 25,000. He is being administered medicines enhancing platelets. Nawaz Sharif had so far been administered five mega units of platelets.

Prof Ayaz Mahmood said that the condition of Nawaz Sharif was in control. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif’s health condition improved after the number of platelets increased to 30,000.

A six-member doctors’ team was deputed to provide Nawaz Sharif the best healthcare facilities round the clock.

Earlier in the day, Punjab ‘s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that the former premier was being provided the best medical facilities at Services Hospital. She had visited Services Institutes of Medical Sciences where she was briefed about the latest condition of the former premier.

Yasmin Rashid said that the government would not object to Nawaz Sharif’s treatment, if need be, abroad.

She said that she had not done politics on the disease of any person. “I am a doctor first and then politician. My sympathies are with Nawaz Sharif who has expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities,” she said.

On Monday night, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's detention center after his platelets level sharply fell down. The PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB office and chanted slogans against it and the government.