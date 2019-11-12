(@fidahassanain)

Cabinet's sub-committee snubs NAB for not coming up with clear stance on Nawaz Sharif's matter, defers proceedings till 9 pm today.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2019) A sub-committee of the Federal cabinet headed by law minister Farogh Naseem expressed serious concerns over National Accountability Bureau's officials for not coming up with clear stance on the matter of Nawaz Sharif's name on Exit Control List.

According to the sources, the NAB officials appeared before the sub-committee of the federal cabinent but they did not carry record of the Nawaz Sharif's case with them to explain the members of the committee. The sources said that the meeting of the committee earlier was delay till after noon but the NAB officials did not take part with proper record of the case. At this, the committee snubbed the NAB officials saying that why the NAB was reluctant to share the clear stance on Nawaz Sharif's matter.

The Committee directed the NAB officials to come up with clear stance and adjourned the proceedings till 9 pm today.

Former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif could not fly to London for his medical treatment because of his name on Exit Control List (ECL) while government and NAB have been blaming each other for last three days.

Nawaz Sharif who is ill and suffering from the issue of platelets level had to go to London after the government's medical board recommended his treatment abroad.

Earlier, the government wrote a letter to NAB seeking its approval to remove the name of Nawaz Sharif from ECL but the NAB neither objected to the government's letter nor gave any approval. The NAB, however, said that the government was fully empowered to decide the matter of placing or removing name of any person on ECL.

The sources said that the cabinent was not willing to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his treatment and putting heads together to deliberate on the matter of Nawaz Sharif. Today, the sub-committee held the meeting at 10 am but after hours long meeting, it failed to reach any decision and finally the matter has been deferred till 9 pm today.