ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the dirty and reprehensible politics of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had been ended now as the people were not supporting and trusting him.

Nawaz Sharif had deceived the whole nation on his fake medical illness and did not visit any hospital in London for treatment besides enjoying luxurious life at abroad, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged Nawaz Sharif to come back the country to face corruption charges as he had plundered the national exchequer ruthlessly during the tenures.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was seeking the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from the government for his fugitive and absconder supermo, he added.

He said the Ex-Prime Minister had always preferred to live abroad and established illegal properties there, adding Nawaz Sharif was not intended to return the country to face the cases in the courts.

He said the people were believing and supporting the honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was continuously working for the development and welfare to bring change.