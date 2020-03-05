Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari on Thursday said the government granted permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment but he did not get admitted for the purpose till date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari on Thursday said the government granted permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment but he did not get admitted for the purpose till date.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Nawaz Sharif and his doctors had not sent medical reports to the government.

Zulfi Bukhari said writing a letter to the British government was essential for return of Nawaz Sharif as he went to abroad for eight weeks on medical grounds.

The SAPM said Pakistan was still save from the Coronavirus, five cases of the virus affected persons were reported and all patients came from Iran, adding the government had taken concrete measures for controlling the virus from spreading other areas of the country.

Replying to a question, he said when situation in China regarding coronavirus would improve, then decision would be taken about the returning of Pakistani students from there, adding they were all in healthy condition.

He said the government would give complete briefing to the parents about the students' health and facilities.

To another query, he said credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding complete Pakistan Supper League (PSL) in Pakistan.

He said world could see a visible difference between Modi's India and Imran Khan's Pakistan, adding protests were being held in India against human right violations of the minorities.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the country fascist from secular state and no one was save there.

Replying to another question about Aurat March, he said there was no gender discrimination in the country.