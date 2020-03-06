(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari has said the government had granted permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment but he did not get admitted to any hospital till date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari has said the government had granted permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment but he did not get admitted to any hospital till date.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Nawaz Sharif's doctors were not sending medical reports to the government.

Zulfikar Bukhari said writing a letter to the British government was necessary to bring back Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan as the government allowed him to go abroad for medical treatment for eight weeks.

The SAPM said Pakistan was save from the coronavirus andding only five cases had been detacted so far. The government had taken measures to controll the spreading of coronavirus in other parts of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government would decide whether to bring the Pakistani students back after looking at the situation of coronavirus in China, adding they all were healthy.

He said the government would give complete briefing to the student's parents about their health and facilities given to them there.

To another query, he said credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding all matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Pakistan.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the country fascist from secular state and no one was save there, adding protests were being held in India against human rights violations of the minorities.

C:san-ask/P:san/L:ahn/R:ahn/778