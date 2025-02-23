Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif’s Era Marked By Prosperity, Unprecedented Public Service: Azma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s era is marked by prosperity and unprecedented public service.

In a statement, she said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has lived up to the expectations of Punjab’s people, and the time of those who governed through "magic tricks" is now over. "The people of Pakistan have permanently buried the politics of chaos, anarchy, and instability. Now, the focus across Pakistan will be solely on work, work, and more work," she added.

The Information Minister added that the Punjab government has completed its first year of setting historic benchmarks in public service. Maryam Nawaz has fulfilled the aspirations of Punjab’s citizens, proving that the PML-N is synonymous with delivering on promises, she added.

Azma emphasized that the era of those peddling "imaginary plans" and ruling through deception has ended. Today marks Nawaz Sharif’s era—an era dedicated to public service. Maryam Nawaz has achieved historic milestones in just one year, surpassing the accomplishments of previous governments, she added.

Azma Bokhari remarked that Maryam Nawaz has fundamentally transformed Pakistan’s political landscape. In return for the mandate given by Punjab’s people, Maryam Nawaz is steering Punjab toward progress and development. She has adopted good governance, meritocracy, and transparency as her guiding principles, she maintained.

The Punjab Information Minister also challenged spokespersons for other provinces to show courage and publicly present their respective Chief Ministers’ performance before the nation.

