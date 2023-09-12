(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2022) The interim government, led by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, welcomed former bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad into its cabinet on Tuesday.

President Arif Alvi granted approval for Fawad's appointment under Article 224 (1A) upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Kakar.

Throughout his career, Fawad Hasan Fawad occupied pivotal roles both domestically and internationally. Prior to his retirement, his final position was Director General of the Civil Service academy in Lahore. He served as the principal secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Punjab.

His extensive tenure also encompassed secretary roles in various offices, including Excise and Taxation, Communication and Works, Health, and S&GAD within the Punjab government.

Additionally, he held positions as Deputy Commissioner in Quetta and Lahore.

Following Nawaz Sharif's removal from office and his involvement in the Avenfield corruption case, Fawad faced legal proceedings initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) due to his alleged connection with the Rs14 billion Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scandal in 2018. However, in February 2023, he was acquitted of these charges.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi expressed his enthusiasm for Fawad's appointment, extending a warm welcome to the former civil servant.

He encouraged Fawad to continue making valuable contributions to the nation, citing his remarkable reservoir of knowledge and experience as a valuable asset to the cabinet.