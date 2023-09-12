Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif's Ex-Principal Secy Fawad Hassan Fawad Included Into Interim Cabinet

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2023 | 06:26 PM

Nawaz Sharif's ex-Principal Secy Fawad Hassan Fawad included into interim cabinet

President Arif Alvi grants approval for Fawad's appointment under Article 224 (1A) upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Kakar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2022) The interim government, led by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, welcomed former bureaucrat Fawad Hasan Fawad into its cabinet on Tuesday.

President Arif Alvi granted approval for Fawad's appointment under Article 224 (1A) upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Kakar.

Throughout his career, Fawad Hasan Fawad occupied pivotal roles both domestically and internationally. Prior to his retirement, his final position was Director General of the Civil Service academy in Lahore. He served as the principal secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Punjab.

His extensive tenure also encompassed secretary roles in various offices, including Excise and Taxation, Communication and Works, Health, and S&GAD within the Punjab government.

Additionally, he held positions as Deputy Commissioner in Quetta and Lahore.

Following Nawaz Sharif's removal from office and his involvement in the Avenfield corruption case, Fawad faced legal proceedings initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) due to his alleged connection with the Rs14 billion Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scandal in 2018. However, in February 2023, he was acquitted of these charges.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi expressed his enthusiasm for Fawad's appointment, extending a warm welcome to the former civil servant.

He encouraged Fawad to continue making valuable contributions to the nation, citing his remarkable reservoir of knowledge and experience as a valuable asset to the cabinet.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta National Accountability Bureau Scandal Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab February 2018 From Government Cabinet Billion Housing Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Letters of Light exhibition opens tomorrow at Louv ..

Letters of Light exhibition opens tomorrow at Louvre Abu Dhabi

23 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler appoints Director-General of UAQ Tourism ..

UAQ Ruler appoints Director-General of UAQ Tourism and Archeology Department

23 minutes ago
 Babar Azam secures prestigious ICC Men's Player of ..

Babar Azam secures prestigious ICC Men's Player of August

27 minutes ago
 Standard &amp; Poor&#039;s expects UAE banks to pe ..

Standard &amp; Poor&#039;s expects UAE banks to perform strongly in 2023, with c ..

38 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner for strict action action power ..

Deputy Commissioner for strict action action power theft

26 minutes ago
 Tough decisions needed to steer Gomal University o ..

Tough decisions needed to steer Gomal University out of financial quagmire

26 minutes ago
Gold rates up by Rs.5,600 to Rs.215,000 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs.5,600 to Rs.215,000 per tola

26 minutes ago
 UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

53 minutes ago
 65 drug peddlers apprehended, over 41kg narcotics ..

65 drug peddlers apprehended, over 41kg narcotics recovered

26 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists advancing global sustainabilit ..

1 hour ago
 UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusiv ..

UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusive education for all: Omar Al O ..

1 hour ago
 Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity a ..

Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity as AIM Congress

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan