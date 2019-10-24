ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that Sharif family members could meet the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was being provided the best medical treatment in the hospital.

Sans Maryam, anybody from the family of PML-N, could have meeting with Nawaz Sharif for inquiring after his health, he said while talking to a private news channel.

In reply to a question, he said we would have to see the legal framework about permitting Maryam to stay with father or not.

He added that sons of Nawaz Sharif also wanted to visit Pakistan to meet their father.

The best physicians were being provided to treat the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, the governor added.