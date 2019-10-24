UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif's Family Could Meet Him In Hospital: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Nawaz Sharif's family could meet him in hospital: Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that Sharif family members could meet the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was being provided the best medical treatment in the hospital.

Sans Maryam, anybody from the family of PML-N, could have meeting with Nawaz Sharif for inquiring after his health, he said while talking to a private news channel.

In reply to a question, he said we would have to see the legal framework about permitting Maryam to stay with father or not.

He added that sons of Nawaz Sharif also wanted to visit Pakistan to meet their father.

The best physicians were being provided to treat the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, the governor added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Family From Best

Recent Stories

Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DX ..

58 seconds ago

PTI govt condemns political point scoring over Naw ..

2 minutes ago

NASA May Buy Additional Seats on Russia's Soyuz Sp ..

2 minutes ago

Remains of Dictator Francisco Franco Reburied in S ..

2 minutes ago

US Gives Chinese Oil Shipper 60 Days to Wind Down ..

2 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 2019 FIRST Global DXB Ch ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.