Nawaz Sharif's Green Tractor Scheme Re-launched After 12 Years: CM
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Green Tractor Program by conducting digital balloting, here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Green Tractor Program by conducting digital balloting, here on Friday.
Rs 10 lakh subsidy will be given on each tractor to 9,500 farmers under the scheme. “We want to enter a modern era of mechanisation of agriculture in Punjab,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif observed. The CM termed the Green Tractor Program as relaunch of Nawaz Sharif's green tractor scheme for farmers in Punjab, after a lapse of 12 years. She inspected four types of green tractors to be given to the farmers, and also rode a tractor to review its features.
Maryam Nawaz described tractor driving as a pleasant experience. She was apprised by the authorities concerned after the balloting,”Mohammad Yasin, son of Mohammad Ashraf of Okara, is the first farmer to get a green tractor.
Talib Hussain, son of Muhammad Hussain of Chakwal, is the second farmer, while Ghulam Akbar son of Haji Ghulam Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan is the third farmer to get a green tractor.
”
She was further briefed that 339 farmers in Okara, 111 in Chakwal and 276 farmers in DG Khan will get green tractors under the scheme.
CM congratulated all farmers who got green tractors, and said,”Names of all lucky winners have been displayed on the portal of “CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme”and the website of Agriculture Department.”
The list of successful farmers is also available in the offices of Agriculture Department. She also announced to give 1000 green tractors to wheat growers on 25-50 acres of land absolutely free of cost through balloting.
Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani gave a detailed briefing about the Green Tractor Scheme on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium
ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violators
Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery
2 killed in roof collapse incident
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test
Attorney General assures IHC of PTI focal person return within 24 hours
CBWB rescues 40 begging kids in October
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test
ATP members meet to discuss stories
Govt committed to provide more resources for Balochistan's development: Ahsan
PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers
Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violators3 minutes ago
-
Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery3 minutes ago
-
2 killed in roof collapse incident3 minutes ago
-
Attorney General assures IHC of PTI focal person return within 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
CBWB rescues 40 begging kids in October3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide more resources for Balochistan's development: Ahsan14 minutes ago
-
PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers14 minutes ago
-
Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs14 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora meets family of assault victim14 minutes ago
-
Energy Minister takes important decisions in Sindh Coal Authority meeting14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership25 minutes ago
-
Motorway police organized free medical camp25 minutes ago