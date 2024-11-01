Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Green Tractor Program by conducting digital balloting, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched Green Tractor Program by conducting digital balloting, here on Friday.

Rs 10 lakh subsidy will be given on each tractor to 9,500 farmers under the scheme. “We want to enter a modern era of mechanisation of agriculture in Punjab,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif observed. The CM termed the Green Tractor Program as relaunch of Nawaz Sharif's green tractor scheme for farmers in Punjab, after a lapse of 12 years. She inspected four types of green tractors to be given to the farmers, and also rode a tractor to review its features.

Maryam Nawaz described tractor driving as a pleasant experience. She was apprised by the authorities concerned after the balloting,”Mohammad Yasin, son of Mohammad Ashraf of Okara, is the first farmer to get a green tractor.

Talib Hussain, son of Muhammad Hussain of Chakwal, is the second farmer, while Ghulam Akbar son of Haji Ghulam Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan is the third farmer to get a green tractor.

She was further briefed that 339 farmers in Okara, 111 in Chakwal and 276 farmers in DG Khan will get green tractors under the scheme.

CM congratulated all farmers who got green tractors, and said,”Names of all lucky winners have been displayed on the portal of “CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme”and the website of Agriculture Department.”

The list of successful farmers is also available in the offices of Agriculture Department. She also announced to give 1000 green tractors to wheat growers on 25-50 acres of land absolutely free of cost through balloting.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani gave a detailed briefing about the Green Tractor Scheme on the occasion.