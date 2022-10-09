(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said a "heart-to-heart, never before and candid" conversation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif with media would be live on screens tomorrow (Sunday) at 4pm.

"Open, honest, moving insights. Nawaz Sharif opens up to the nation with Maryam Nawaz by his side after years. Stay tuned tomorrow Sunday 9th October at 4pm PST," the minister tweeted.