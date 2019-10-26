(@fidahassanain)

The court summons all five journalists for today to establish if any deal was signed there on Nawaz Sharif's release.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Oct 26th, 2019) The Islamabad High Court has summoned Hamid Mir, Kashif Abbasi, Sami Ibrahim, Amir Mateen and Muhammad Malik for giving "fake news" regarding "deal between Nawaz Sharif and the government.

A LHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the petition moved by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

The bench issued notices to Sami Ibrahim and Muhammad Malik beside the PEMRA Chairman for giving statement that a deal had been signed between Nawaz Sharif and the government. The court also issued notices to Hamid Mir, Amir Mateen and Kashif Abbasi who took part in the program.

In the contempt notice, the court directed the anchors to prove if there was any deal between Nawaz Sharif and the governemnte.

Earlier, during the hearing, a fresh report was submitted before the court regarding the health condition of Nawaz Sharif while the counsel of Nawaz Sharif also presented copy of the judgment of the Lahore High Court. At this, the bench asked the cousnel whether the other two parties opposed his bail on medical grounds on which the counsel said that they opposed but not too much.

Chief Justice Athar Minnalh observed that they had fixed the matter for Tuesday, and in the matter of a convicted person, the provincial government had the powers to suspend his sentence.

"Just tell us what is emergency in medical report?," the IHC CJ asked the counsel.

"if Nawaz Sharif's condition is very critical then they summon the Punjab government and other parties and ask them about it," he further remarked, adding that "In such situation, the matter should not be moved to the court,".

The bench adjourned the hearing until 4 pm today with notices to the PM, Punjab CM, NAB chairman and others.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif moved a peteition before the IHC, pleading that his brother Nawaz Sharif's health was deteriorating day by day and he has serious threat to his life because of poor health condition. The petitioner also annexed a 11-member medical board's report with his petition.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case on medical grounds. The court directed him to deposit two surety bonds of worth Rs 10 million each. However, Nawaz Sharif's release would not be made unless his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court in Al-Azizia Reference.

On Oct 21, Nawaz Sharif fell ill after his platelets level dropped sharply and he was shifted to Services Hospital from NAB's dentention center for his immediate treatmenet. Nawaz Sharif's health, the doctors said, is quite serious. The doctors said that he might face heart attack because of continuous angina pain.