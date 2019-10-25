UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif's Illness Just Broke Me Down: Maryam Nawaz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 06:07 PM

Nawaz Sharif's illness just broke me down: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz burst into tears while embracing her son Junaid Safdar Awan in courtroom of an accountability court.

LAHORE:( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that she never frightened ever in jails but the illness of her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif broke her apart.She expressed these views while talking her son Junaid Safdar Awan in the courtroom of an accountability court in Lahore. The video in which Maryam Nawaz burst into tears while embracing her son Junaid Safdar Awan i the court room went viral on social media. The video grabbed huge attention of the pubic at large on social media.

The social media users said that it was very terrible situation for Maryam who was facing the cases while her father was in the hospital.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed Maryam Nawaz to meet her father in the hospital and take care of him. However, Maryam's release was not made yet as her matter was lying pending before the Lahore High Court. She through the bail had sought her release on humanitarian grounds and basic rights. The court on her petition sought reply from the NAB officials and adjourned the hearing till Monday. According to the counsel of Maryam Nawaz, she was being shifted to a hospital for medicla check-up.It may be mentioned here that Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz both are facing the case of Chaudhary Sugar Mills. However, the court granted bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

