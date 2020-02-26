(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday made it clear that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif did not send his complete medical reports yet after 16 weeks.

Talking to private news channel, she said Nawaz Sharif had not been admitted to any hospital since he went to London for treatment but visiting hospital.

Minister said no new reports were sent despite multiple requests, adding that some reports were received which were not satisfactory.

Sharif's hematological and bio-chemical reports, especially platelet count, have not been provided us, she added.

Replying to a question, she said Nawaz Sharif was a prisoner, who was granted bail by the court on humanitarian grounds and his bail period had already expired on December 25, 2019.

She requested that the former premier should submit his latest reports again with completedocumentation, adding that after the reports government would take further decision.