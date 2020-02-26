UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif's Medical Reports Incomplete, Unsatisfactory: Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:40 AM

Nawaz Sharif's medical reports incomplete, unsatisfactory: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Wednesday made it clear that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif did not send his complete medical reports yet after 16 weeks.

Talking to private news channel, she said Nawaz Sharif had not been admitted to any hospital since he went to London for treatment but visiting hospital.

Minister said no new reports were sent despite multiple requests, adding that some reports were received which were not satisfactory.

Sharif's hematological and bio-chemical reports, especially platelet count, have not been provided us, she added.

Replying to a question, she said Nawaz Sharif was a prisoner, who was granted bail by the court on humanitarian grounds and his bail period had already expired on December 25, 2019.

She requested that the former premier should submit his latest reports again with completedocumentation, adding that after the reports government would take further decision.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Prisoner Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London December 2019 Government Court Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 February 2020

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

10 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

10 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

10 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.