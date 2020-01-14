Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punjab govt: Dr. Adnan Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Yasmin Rashid has rejected the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif, saying that these are the same old reports and said that he (Nawaz Sharif) was looking fit at restaurant somewhere in London.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports have been submitted to the government, the minister and officials concerned, Dr. Adnan Khan said here on Tuesday.

Dr. Adnan Khan—the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif—said the medical reports of his patient were prepared by Dr. David Lawrence. The reports showed that there was emergency need of angiography of former premier, otherwise, his health could deteriorate further, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Adnan shared the information about submission of medical report and latest condition of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

A day before a picture of Nawaz Sharif along with Shehbaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Salman Shahbaz and, Hassan Nawaz and others went viral on social media.

The leaders of the ruling PTI made hue and cry soon after the picture of Nawaz Sharif walking and enjoying tea at a local restaurant in London surfaced on social media. Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif was looking fit at the restaurant and rejected the medical reports about the present condition of former premier.

“Whether Maryam Nawaz wanted to go to inquire after her ailing father at some restaurant in London,” asked Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

“I think Nawaz Sharif was there at the restaurant to breath in fresh air,” she further said.