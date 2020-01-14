UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Sharif’s Medical Reports Submitted To Punjab Govt: Dr. Adnan Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:38 PM

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punjab govt: Dr. Adnan Khan

Dr. Yasmin Rashid has rejected the medical reports of Nawaz  Sharif, saying that these are the same old reports and said that he (Nawaz Sharif) was looking fit at restaurant somewhere in London.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports have been submitted to the government, the minister and officials concerned, Dr. Adnan Khan said here on Tuesday.

Dr. Adnan Khan—the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif—said the medical reports of his patient were prepared by Dr. David Lawrence. The reports showed that there was emergency need of angiography of former premier, otherwise, his health could deteriorate further, he added.

Taking to Twitter, Dr. Adnan shared the information about submission of medical report and latest condition of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

A day before a picture of Nawaz Sharif along with Shehbaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Salman Shahbaz and, Hassan Nawaz and others went viral on social media.

The leaders of the ruling PTI made hue and cry soon after the picture of Nawaz Sharif walking and enjoying tea at a local restaurant in London surfaced on social media. Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif was looking fit at the restaurant and rejected the medical reports about the present condition of former premier.

“Whether Maryam Nawaz wanted to go to inquire after her ailing father at some restaurant in London,” asked Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

“I think Nawaz Sharif was there at the restaurant to breath in fresh air,” she further said.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Social Media Twitter Ishaq Dar London David Lawrence Hue Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Dubai government sports organisations under Dubai ..

10 minutes ago

All Emirati female cast to perform in NYUAD Arts C ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Dubai go ..

16 minutes ago

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

22 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

25 minutes ago

“My City_My Race” campaign hopes to see a reco ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.