Nawaz Sharif’s Meeting With Establishment Of US And UK Can’t Be Rejected: Rana Sana Ullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:29 PM

Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with establishment of US and UK can’t be rejected: Rana Sana Ullah

Former Punjab Law Minister names Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting as “Baji Bad Zuban”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that he could not reject meeting of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif with representatives of the US and the UK’s establishments.

He said he could not tell at this moment as he needed his party permission to share the facts about meeting of former premier Nawaz Sharif with the officials of the US and the UK’s establishment.

Rana Sana Sana Ullah expressed these views while answering the question of a journalist about meeting of Nawaz Sharif with the officials of the US and the UK’s establishment in London.

“Yes, I can’t reject meeting of PML-N Supremo with the officials of the establishments of the US and the UK,” said Rana Sana Ullah, adding that he had no permission to talk about this matter.

He stated that PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would return to Pakistan this month.

“Shehbaz Sharif will arrive back in Pakistan this month,” said Rana Sana Ullah, adding that Nawaz Sharif was undergoing treatment in London and would be back soon after his heart surgery.

He further said that PML-N would not be part of “national government” as it believed in “mid-term elections”.

He named Special Assistant to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan as “Baji Bad Zuban”.

