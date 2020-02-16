London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim has arrived in London to meet her ailing son.According to media reports, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Begum Shamim was advised not to travel in the light of her health and age but she insisted to remain present with Nawaz Sharif as he undergoes medical treatment in London.