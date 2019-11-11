(@fidahassanain)

A petition has also been moved to LHC against Nawaz Sharif's treatment abroad.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif's name would be removed from the Exit Control List today after which he could go abroad for his treatment.

The Punjab Governor also said that Nawaz Sharif amy go abroad for his treatment because they did not want to do politics on the basis of his illness.

"Nawaz Sharif's name would be removed from the ECL today," said Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, the Punjab governor. "He may go because we don't want to politics on the basis of his illness,".

He further said: "We don't want to take any risk regarding the health of Nawaz Sharif,". On other side, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid said that the medical board's report was insufficient and she had already told the board. She said that a detailed report would be sent to the interior ministry regarding the illness of Nawaz Sharif.

"There is no doubt about the illness of Nawaz Sharif," said Yasmeen Rashid while addressing a press conference in Lahore. She said: " Medical report recommended treatment of Nawaz Sharif abroad but it was very brief report and was insufficient,".

"Just two-line was not sufficient," said Dr.

Yasmeen Rashid. "Now we will send a detailed report to the interior ministry,".

Besides it, a petition has been moved to the Lahore High Court challenging Nawaz Sharif's treatment abroad. A local petitioner filed the petition saying that Nawaz sharif would not come back. He said Hussain Haqqani, the former ambassador to the US, did return to Pakistan and similarly Nawaz Sharif would not return. The cases of corruption and money laundering were lodged against Nawaz Sharif and once he went abroad he would not come back. He asked the court to restrain the departure of Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment abroad.

Earlier, the sources said Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to travel UK on Qatar Airways flight QR629 today. But, his ticket was canceled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECLd).

They said that Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan were also due to leave Pakistan along with the ex-PM.

They further told that arrangements for best medical treatment for Nawaz Sharif have been completed at Harley Street Clinic in London by his son Hussain Nawaz.