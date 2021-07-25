ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Sunday urged the local leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to avoid promoting negative agenda of Nawaz Sharif through media.

In a short interview with a private television channel, he said local supporters and workers of PML-N, should desist from adopting the narrative of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is an absconder in corruption cases.

Nawaz Sharif was dictating the local party leaders from London and that negative vision of Ex PM, harming Kashmir cause, he added.